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Democrats And Liberals Call For The Canceling Of The Star Spangled Banner - War Room Full Show
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17 views • July 16, 2020
The American left is now calling for canceling the Nation Anthem. America will not respond well to this and Owen Shroyer has a major announcement on the issue. Democrats and their media pundits are also saying school’s should not reopen in the fall. Another losing argument for the America left. Tyler Nixon joins the show to discuss the latest injustice inside the Justice Department. Jacob Engles breaks news on a corrupt Democrat Prosecuting attorney joining the Facebook censorship team. Roger Stone comes on with an emergency message for President Trump. A North Texas University student talks about the attack on conservatives on campus. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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