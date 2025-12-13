Silver’s Expanding Role Inside the Retirement System | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

Beginning in early 2026, a rule change will allow precious metals, including silver, to be held inside 401(k) plans for the first time in modern history. Not as a workaround. Not as a fringe option. As a permitted retirement asset.

This does not force plan sponsors to act, but it removes the regulatory barrier that kept metals at zero exposure for decades. Even modest adoption inside a $9 trillion system introduces a new source of long term, structural demand, especially for silver.

I explain what changed, why it matters, and what it could mean over time in this short Weekly Perspective video.

