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Russian MoD releases footage of Azovstal fighters in DPR hospital
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140 views • May 23, 2022
RT.
The Russian MoD has released footage of Azovstal injured fighters being interviewed as they are nursed back to health in a local hospital in the DPR.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v157yet-russian-mod-releases-footage-of-azovstal-fighters-in-dpr-hospital.html
The Russian MoD has released footage of Azovstal injured fighters being interviewed as they are nursed back to health in a local hospital in the DPR.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v157yet-russian-mod-releases-footage-of-azovstal-fighters-in-dpr-hospital.html
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