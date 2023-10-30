Create New Account
U.S. Chicago Streets Turn Into Battleground Over Israel-Palestine War
Ugly brawl between Israel and Palestine supporters in the United States. Violent clashes erupted amid face-off protests on the streets of Chicago. Protesters were seen beating each other up in a video going viral online. Pro-Palestine supporters blamed Israeli agitators for igniting the fight. After which, pro-Palestinians thrashed Israel backers on Chicago streets.

current eventspoliticsdeceptionliesjewswarusazionistdepopulationcriminalspintrickery

