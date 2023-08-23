BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sons in Training
God's Lighthouse
God's Lighthouse
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • August 23, 2023

Adam and Eve asked for their inheritance before time, they demanded freedom from God too early. We are called by God to serve and after we have served faithfully, He will honour us - Luke 12 Service is a benefit of sons in training, and many times, we may not like the situation or circumstance we find ourselves. Even so, we are meant to humble ourselves under the mighty hand of God. Many times, the average person doesn't know that some of the situations they are in is as a result of the hand of God. Many are taught to reject every form of authority above them because they do not want to experience any form of pain. Why is this so? It's simply because over the years, we have been battered by many false teachings, which makes us believe that satan is responsible for every pain that comes to us. We are often misled and disqualified from sonship because of this prevalent wrong doctrine which teaches that all trouble is from the devil. As a result of this, we find many people everywhere rebelling and pushing back authorities that God places over them - the President, Governors, Parents etc. People often rebel because they believe it is never God's will for them to be under such conditions. Till we can come to a point where we can endure pain and suffering without murmuring and complaining, knowing that we'll receive our recompense from God, we will not become true sons.

Visit our website for more:
https://g-lh.org


More: The Goal of A Disciple - https://bit.ly/disciple-goal
Why Do Bad Things Happen To Good People - https://g-lh.org/why-bad-things
Hope for the Discouraged - https://g-lh.org/hope-for-the-discouraged
The Dynamics of Worship in These Last Days - https://bit.ly/jpc2-dynamics

Subscribe to our channels

YouTube:   https://youtube.com/@godslighthouze 
Facebook: https://facebook.com/godslighthouze
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/godslighthouze
Telegram: https://t.me/Godslighthouse

Keywords
trainingsonsgamita udohgods lighthouseglh
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver&#8217;s Licenses on Dark Web

FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver’s Licenses on Dark Web

Douglas Harrington
DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

Douglas Harrington
ID Verification Breach Exposes Millions of Sensitive Identity Documents

ID Verification Breach Exposes Millions of Sensitive Identity Documents

Edison Reed
Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy