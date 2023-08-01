Create New Account
The Son of the President of Colombia has been arrested for money laundering and other crimes. Cannabis Jimmy gives his analysis of this situation in real time from Medellin
PatriotsCannabisCo
My prediction is that he will get off with a slap on the wrist. After all - this is Colombia. 

Don't forget Medellin is having the big Flower Festival now. This is their biggest festival all year and it goes on I believe the month of August.  Tourists love coming here to see this. You can come too.  And stay with us at our Nature Lodge:  www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens. com

