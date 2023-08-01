The Son of the President of Colombia has been arrested for money laundering and other crimes. Cannabis Jimmy gives his analysis of this situation in real time from Medellin

My prediction is that he will get off with a slap on the wrist. After all - this is Colombia.
Don't forget Medellin is having the big Flower Festival now. This is their biggest festival all year and it goes on I believe the month of August. Tourists love coming here to see this. You can come too. And stay with us at our Nature Lodge: www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens. com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.