JD Farag Prophecy Update 2022-11-06 Connecting the Prophetic Dots

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JD Farag
Nov 6, 2022
Pastor JD connects the dots of what’s happening in the world today with specific prophecies in the Bible.
Transcript and Links available at the source site.
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLyt4bWh5cXNzP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=