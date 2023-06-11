Create New Account
No vaccines are safe; All vaccines cause harm, says Steve Kirsch
“There is NO safe vaccine. Not a single one.  NOT one vaccine  is safe and effective. “Vaccines are causing chronic diseases… “We have… a 60% rate of people with a chronic disease in America. “If you have NOT been vaccinated at all, the rate [of chronic illness]  is close to ZERO.” “They don’t want people to know that ALL of these vaccines have been harming people  since the beginning.” “The fully UN-vaccinated kids are always healthier. “There is a 10-year study done by Dr. Paul Thomas… the kids who got measles, were vaccinated for measles. “The kids who got mumps, were vaccinated  against mumps.
“The kids who did NOT get any vaccines, did NOT get any of these diseases…" Steve Kirsch testifies to Pennsylvania State Senate’s Medical Freedom Panel 2023 on 9 June 2023. The video clip is from The Vigilant Fox which is posted here: https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1667348265820454912
The full testimony is posted here: https://senatormastriano.com/medicalfreedompanel2023/

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

