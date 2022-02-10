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THE TRUMP JONES DECEPTION 2
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125 views • February 10, 2022
Under the rubric of Zionism, the dispossession of Palestinians and annexation of their land has for decades been hidden in plain sight, along with Israeli apartheid and ethnic cleansing. Though tourism flows in steadily to "The Holy Land," masking these egregious past and present events from scrutiny, has been and is nothing short of Orwellian. The Zionist state of Israel is a totalitarian state, whose ideologues' sentiments match those advocating world government. As Rev. Chuck Baldwin exclaims, "For all intents and purposes, the Globalist agenda (the New World Order, call it what you will) and the Zionist agenda, are one and the same." The Trump Jones Deception 2, demonstrates this fact, and the way in which both Donald Trump and Alex Jones are a part of it.
https://israel.lookintoit.org
https://war.lookintoit.org
Uncompressed Version Here:
https://odysee.com/@look-into-it:f/TRUMPJONES-DECEPTION2:e
https://israel.lookintoit.org
https://war.lookintoit.org
Uncompressed Version Here:
https://odysee.com/@look-into-it:f/TRUMPJONES-DECEPTION2:e
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