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DO NOT COMPLY - How Many Lies Till People Start Really Taking Notice. Injuries and Deaths
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292 views • December 22, 2021
This is a medley of clips that should rock people to the very core but so many are still entranced, trusting their governments as their saviours. THEY ARE LYING TO YOU.
Wake Up - DO NOT COMPLY Any Longer to their Totalitarian plans for you.
We have the power to remove Government under Common/Natural Law, We are not Slaves yet.
Wake Up - DO NOT COMPLY Any Longer to their Totalitarian plans for you.
We have the power to remove Government under Common/Natural Law, We are not Slaves yet.
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