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Microchips are getting under the skin of thousands in Sweden!!
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134 views • May 12, 2020
Thousands of people in Sweden are inserting tiny microchips under their skin — making their lives much easier as they no longer have to carry IDs, gym passes, and keycards to get into work.
The electronic tags are about the size of a grain of rice and are implanted in the back of the hand via a syringe.
Many employees use them to get into their office buildings, as a gym pass, to buy food from vending machines, and even instead of using train tickets.
In a year, some 130 passengers signed up for Sweden's SJ national railway microchip reservation service.
The electronic tags are about the size of a grain of rice and are implanted in the back of the hand via a syringe.
Many employees use them to get into their office buildings, as a gym pass, to buy food from vending machines, and even instead of using train tickets.
In a year, some 130 passengers signed up for Sweden's SJ national railway microchip reservation service.
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