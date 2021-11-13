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🔥 Steel Truth - NOV 13, 2021 EXCLUSIVE! 3 BOMBS Dr. Judy Mikovits Mikki Willis – [ENGLISH SUBTITLES] [REUPLOAD, MISSING SUBTITLE LINE FIXED]
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81 views • November 22, 2021
Mirror with English Subtitles added, original by Ann Vandersteel, this done as a service to the all.
The link mentioned by Dr. Judy Mikovits at 15 m 20 s is https://forunitedsolutions.org/
Original description from https://www.facebook.com/TheSteelTruth/videos/november-13-20201-exclusive-3-bombs-dr-judy-mikovits-mikki-willis/261323076039832/ :
datePublished: 2021-11-13T21:53:19-08:00
In a rare dual interview, Dr. Judy Mikovits and Mikki Willis, producer of the Plandemic Series and Author of Plandemic Series https://plandemicseries.com/ at the Health and Freedom Conference.
We discuss who's responsible, who's caught and why the data will take them all down.
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FAIR USE NOTICE These pages may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, such material has been referenced to advance understanding of political, human rights, ecological, economic, scientific, moral, ethical, and social justice issues. This constitutes a fair use of any such material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Tags:
Dr. Judy Mikovits, Mikki Willis, Ann Vandersteel, Steel Truth, Affidavits of proof of immunization vaccination
The link mentioned by Dr. Judy Mikovits at 15 m 20 s is https://forunitedsolutions.org/
Original description from https://www.facebook.com/TheSteelTruth/videos/november-13-20201-exclusive-3-bombs-dr-judy-mikovits-mikki-willis/261323076039832/ :
datePublished: 2021-11-13T21:53:19-08:00
In a rare dual interview, Dr. Judy Mikovits and Mikki Willis, producer of the Plandemic Series and Author of Plandemic Series https://plandemicseries.com/ at the Health and Freedom Conference.
We discuss who's responsible, who's caught and why the data will take them all down.
STEELTRUTH WEEKNIGHTS 9PM EST LIVESTREAMING https://www.steeltruth.com
JOBS NOT JABS!
https://www.oxifreshfranchise.com/steeltruthpodcast/
ADVERTISE WITH STEEL TRUTH:
[email protected]
SEND TIPS:
[email protected]
SPONSORS:
https://kirkelliottphd.com/vandersteel GOLD AND SILVER
https://tiptopk9.com/
https://patrioticid.com/steeltruth
https://www.steeltruthsuperfoods.com
https://www.greatcreditcardprocessing/savemoney
https://zstacklife.com/truth
https://www.trueidpro.com
https://www.wisconsinelderberry.com/ Promo STEELTRUTH
https://lifetimejewelry.com/
https://www.mypillow.com/ Promo STEELTRUTH
https://www.pistolpetesjerky.com/ Promo TRUTH
https://qualityglassengraving.com/ Promo STEEELTRUTH10
http://salleesteelstructures.com/ Promo STEEL TRUTH https://synergyhealthdpc.com/ Promo TRUTH
https://www.thegreatawakeningcoffee.com/ PROMO TRUTH
INDIVIDUAL SUPPORT AND SPONSORSHIPS:
https://www.subscribestar.com/steeltruth
https://www.patreon.com/steeltruth
STREAMING:
https://www.brighteon.tv
https://steeltruth.com/
https://www.simultv.com 2A Channel
http://gfwn.tv
https://home.frankspeech.com/shows/steel-truth-tv-show
FOLLOW & SUBSCRIBE:
https://t.me/SteelTruthNews
https://locals.com/feed @annvandersteel Steel Truth
https://gettr.com/user/annvandersteel
https://www.clouthub.com/steeltruth
https://gab.com/AnnVandersteel
https://parler.com/profile/AnnVandersteel/posts
https://www.facebook.com/TheSteelTruth
FAIR USE NOTICE These pages may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, such material has been referenced to advance understanding of political, human rights, ecological, economic, scientific, moral, ethical, and social justice issues. This constitutes a fair use of any such material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Tags:
Dr. Judy Mikovits, Mikki Willis, Ann Vandersteel, Steel Truth, Affidavits of proof of immunization vaccination
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