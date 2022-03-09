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Volusia School District Fined for Breaking the Law? The Rundown!
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20 views • March 09, 2022
Despite knowing months ahead of time what the repercussions were of breaking the law. The School Board went ahead anyways and mandated masks in schools.
Jamie Haynes and Anita Burnette were the only board members to vote against a mandate. Leaving the choice to wear a mask up to the parents and children.
Now, the school board doesn’t want to be fined.
What’s their reasoning? “We only broke the law for 3 days”.
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Parental Bill of Rights
https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill...
Executive Order 21-175
https://apd.myflorida.com/covid19/doc...
Jamie Haynes and Anita Burnette were the only board members to vote against a mandate. Leaving the choice to wear a mask up to the parents and children.
Now, the school board doesn’t want to be fined.
What’s their reasoning? “We only broke the law for 3 days”.
-
Parental Bill of Rights
https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill...
Executive Order 21-175
https://apd.myflorida.com/covid19/doc...
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