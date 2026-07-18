How the 22 Wins. 45ACP vs 9mm vs 22LR. AmbGun Minuteman Overview

AmbGun How the 22 Wins page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/9mmvs22lr





In the world of concealed carry, "stopping power" has been the undisputed king. We’re told bigger is always better. But what if the data tells a completely different story? What if tactical success isn't about the size of the hole, but the precision and volume of the hits? Today, we are looking at how the humble .22 LR doesn’t just compete—it wins.





Then there is the physical reality of daily carry: rounds per size and weight. A single 9mm cartridge weighs roughly three times as much as a .22 LR. This weight and size efficiency means manufacturers can build incredibly thin, lightweight pocket pistols that hold high capacities. A weapon you actually carry because it weighs nothing will always defeat the heavy, bulky hand-cannon you left at home because it was uncomfortable.It wins first at the cash register, and then on the timer. High-quality .22 LR ammunition costs a fraction of 9mm. Lower cost directly equals more time behind the trigger. More training builds flawless muscle memory. When it comes to real-world deployment, the near-absence of recoil unlocks an incredible rate of fire. You can accurately deliver four or five rounds of .22 LR into a target in the same time it takes to get two hits with a snappy micro-9mm.





But let’s talk about real-world lethality. Skeptics point to ballistics gel, but firearms researcher Greg Ellifritz spent ten years analyzing data from over 1,800 real-world shootings. His landmark homicide study revealed shocking metrics. When looking at the percentage of people killed by a single shot to the head or torso, the .22 LR actually surpassed the 9mm, marking a 34% fatality rate compared to 9mm's 24%. Or whereas the average number of rounds until incapacitation for 9mm is 2.45 whereas 22LR 1.38. Statistically, the data proved that physiological incapacitation between a .22 LR and major centerfire calibers was surprisingly close.





This isn't an anomaly; it aligns perfectly with military data. The official NATO and US Army Handbook on Human Vulnerability establishes a cold, biological truth: the human body cannot distinguish between calibers when a vital structure is disrupted. A central nervous system hit or a severed major artery results in immediate physical failure, regardless of what delivered it. The handbook concludes that there is “no discernible difference” between 22LR, 9mm, and 45 ACP. Penetration depth and precise placement trump raw kinetic energy every single time.





Ammunition you can afford to practice with, a fire rate you can control, a weapon you can easily conceal, and lethality backed by military science. That is how the .22 wins.