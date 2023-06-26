Patrick Lancaster - With Wagner (Exclusive Prigozhin) Special Report - Leaving, Rostov-on-Don and Russia - 062423

I'm sharing this video from "Patrick Lancaster" on YouTube and other places. Description below. The original title was With Wagner "Coup" Leaving Russia (Exclusive Prigozhin) Special Report. I left out 'Coup' because I don't think it was that. I think we will know more soon. Description was left as found.



Go with the Russian Private military company Wagner as they leave Rostov after they spent a day controlling part of this Russian city. Who Was With Wagner when leaving Rostov? The people of Rostov were with them. Prigozhin (the leader of Wagner) was with them and I was with them to show the world the facts on the ground that the Western main stream media will not. I even was able to speak to Prigozhin about the day's events and got an exclusive comment.

My name is Patrick Lancaster and I think you deserve more then what the Western main stream media is willing to show you. I think you need to see information for both sides of the contact line. Why does the Western mainstream media think the world does not deserve to see reports from both sides of the Ukraine War frontline? Why do they only show you(almost all the time) things that are positive for Ukraine? Why when any English Speaking journalists try and show things in Russian-controlled territory they are attacked and attempted to be smeared by the Western MSM? Think about it!! I believe You deserve MORE and I will make sure you continue to get it here on this channel!!

We can not cover every story from every place but we can do our best & of course, always bring you reports with full Eng & Rus translations.

I show what the western media will not show you. Please support our work by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday

Or via crypto: XMR: 43mooJfwFkqVoepUW6V9gk79kTTvoUhaqGBRe18ktzW9DH6RTNDybykNhquTYtEk8WjfkjbHf8nUvZ1QbqDAsQmX4Ltxfvk BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28 ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02AD

You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media: / patricklancastern...

https://rumble.com/c/PatrickLancaster...

https://odysee.com/@PatrickLancastern...

https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday



https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday



https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday

https://t.me/PatrickLancaterNewsToday

https://vk.com/patricklancaster