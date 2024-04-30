Create New Account
The Dog Left Outside Overnight Starved. He's Always Outside The Owner Never Take Him In
High Hopes
Published 16 hours ago

The Moho


April 27, 2024


On 03 April, a girl called me about a dog left outside overnight. He always outside, the owner never take him in.I went to the gate and told the owner to bring him inside. She doesn't seem to care and told me if I like then buy it. I asked how much and she said it's 20K won [or 15$]...


Credit To: Jessica Huang


#UnwantedPuppy, #EmaciatedPuppy, #TheMoho

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z99ZQTTSxvQ

dogpuppyoutsiderescueownerovernightstarvedemaciatedthe moho

