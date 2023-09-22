FL SURGEON GENERAL ADVISES AGAINST COVID BOOSTERS

While virtually every US Health Advisor is recommending the new COVID-19 booster for everyone older than 6 months old this Fall, Florida Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, has taken a firm stance to urge healthy people under 65 to NOT get the booster. Hear about the lack of evidence of efficacy and the attacks he has endured from the mainstream media.
POSTED: September 22, 2023
