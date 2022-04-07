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4/6/2022 Ukraine Rescue: Numerous young people want to go to Ukraine to fight for righteousness and the innocent lives slaughtered during the war. While the earth is coming back to life in the warm sunshine of the Spring day, flames of war shattered the people’ s homes. Fellow fighters, please cherish every moment of the peaceful days