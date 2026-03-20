TRUMP EXTORTS THE GULF FOR MORE MONEY!!!

"If you want the war to continue — $5 trillion. If you want it to stop — $2.5 trillion."

Omani journalist and international affairs researcher Salem Al-Jahoori on BBC Arabic confirms reports of U.S. pressure on Gulf Cooperation Council states to pay up, either way.

According to leaks Al-Jahoori cites, Trump is demanding GCC states pay $5 trillion to sustain the war, or $2.5 trillion as a fee for stopping it, framed as payment for "what has been accomplished."

Protection racket without any protection.

Adding:

Pentagon officials have drawn up concrete plans for deploying U.S. ground troops into Iran, according to sources familiar with the discussions, as reported by CBS News.

Senior commanders have submitted requests to prepare for this option as Trump considers deeper involvement in the U.S.-Israel confrontation with Iran.

Trump has reportedly discussed positioning ground forces in the region, though it remains unclear what conditions would trigger their deployment.