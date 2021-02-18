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HEARTS OF OAK REPORTING ON IMMIGRANT HOTELS, QUARANTINE HOTELS AND EMPTY COVID TEST CENTRES
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81 views • February 18, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/b7EygrYbYCsp/
Hearts of Oak went out on Monday 15th February 2021 to check out the four star hotels being used as Immigrant detention centres, the quarantine hotels and we also came across an empty c*vid testing centre at Heathrow.
Follow Hearts of Oak on:
Gab: https://gab.com/HeartsofOak
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/HeartsofOa...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HeartsofOakUK
Facebook: www.facebook.com/HeartsofOakOfficial
VK: https://vk.com/heartsofoak
Telegram: https://t.me/HeartsofOak
Hearts of Oak went out on Monday 15th February 2021 to check out the four star hotels being used as Immigrant detention centres, the quarantine hotels and we also came across an empty c*vid testing centre at Heathrow.
Follow Hearts of Oak on:
Gab: https://gab.com/HeartsofOak
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/HeartsofOa...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HeartsofOakUK
Facebook: www.facebook.com/HeartsofOakOfficial
VK: https://vk.com/heartsofoak
Telegram: https://t.me/HeartsofOak
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