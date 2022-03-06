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Agenda 21
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120 views • March 06, 2022
Brief explanation of Agenda 21, which was agreed and signed by 179 nations. Covid was created and released as a means to further this agenda, so pay attention.
(Note: Agenda 21 is now referred to as Agenda 2030)
(Note: Agenda 21 is now referred to as Agenda 2030)
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