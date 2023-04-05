BREAKING: DNA Found In Vaxx: Vaxxed Blood Transfusion DANGER: DNA In VAXX Causing DRUG RESISTANCE

Stew Peters Show





Apr 4, 2023





The Red Cross refuses to separate vaxxed and unvaxxed blood.

Dr. Kathleen Ruddy is here to reveal that DNA has been found in the Covid “vaccine”.

A Danish study revealed there is a distinct difference between vaxxed and unvaxxed blood and the spike protein created via mRNA is detectable.

The spike protein was designed as a bioweapon.

The Red Cross answers to the FDA and has decided not to look at the potential hazards of spike protein contaminated blood.

There is a need for unvaxxed blood and it will only continue to grow.

27% of the genetic content in the Covid-19 “vaccines” is DNA.

The DNA in the bioweapon shots is causing the human resistance to antibiotics.

This means people are more likely to get sick and die from bacterial infections.

For more information on how to get unvaxxed blood go to http://RadiusHealthExchange.com and search the directory.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely,

GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

BURN FAT, Lose Weight FAST: http://www.vshred.com/stew

This Documentary EXPOSES The TRUTH about the New World Order!! WATCH: https://darkagedefense.com/stewpeters

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2g83bo-breaking-dna-found-in-vaxx-vaxxed-blood-transfusion-danger-dna-in-vaxx-caus.html