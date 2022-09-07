Gas Station Grabs Lagunitas Maximus Colossal Double IPA 3.75/5

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Todays grab was another Lagunitas brew. This time it's Maximus Colossal IPA. A double IPA that runs 9.0 for the ABV, the IBUs are 60 and the SRM is a 17 BME.Bitter, malty sweet and piney make this a no go for me.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one w me.
Big 3 folks
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr