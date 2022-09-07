Gas Station Grabs Lagunitas Maximus Colossal Double IPA 3.75/5

Todays grab was another Lagunitas brew. This time it's Maximus Colossal IPA. A double IPA that runs 9.0 for the ABV, the IBUs are 60 and the SRM is a 17 BME.Bitter, malty sweet and piney make this a no go for me.

Thanks for coming by and having a cold one w me.

Big 3 folks

E.

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own

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