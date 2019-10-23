Child Predation Services of Arizona

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Picking up a thread from my last video, I examine Arizona in more detail. The shooting deaths of 3 former Senators who were investigating child trafficking tied to their states' Child Protection Services, the mob/mafia ties of some politicians, Merv Griffin, Donald Trump's work with the FBI in 1981 and other things. more...