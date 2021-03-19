BITCOINSV FOR DUMMIES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Here is a list of people/channels a.k.a. GARBAGE COLLECTORS in crypto, that are outright FRAUDS, TRASH and have been telling you repeated LIES and PROPAGANDA started by people who don't want to see Bitcoin SYSTEM succeed and be mass adopted:
- EVERYONE PART OF or ASSOCIATED WITH BLOCKSTREAM and/or LIGHTNING and LIQUID NETWORK (which are disguised as "scaling of Bitcoin" but are actually replica of the existing banking system with all of its flaws)
- aantop / Andreas Antonopoulos
- Nick Szabo
- Max Keiser
- Tone Vays
- Jimmy Song
- Nugget's News
- Cryptocurrency Australia
- Krown's Crypto Cave
- Boxmining
- Naomi Brockwell
- World Crypto Network
- Breaking Down Bitcoin
- Sunny Decree
- Ivan on Tech
- MM Crypto / Davinci
- Altcoin Daily
- RoadtoRoota / Bix Weir
- Jsnip4
- Bitcoin Ben
- Clif High
- Crypto Lark
- CryptoViewing
- Ugly Old Goat
- Leah Wald
- Jacob Canfield
- Julian Hosp
- MadBitcoins / Vortex
- Crypto Cast Network
- Magical Crypto Friends
- Crypto Savy
- Chico Crypto
- Crypt0 / Omar
- BTC Sessions
- Node Investor
- Louis Thomas
- Decentralised TV
- That Martiny Guy
- Yes4motivation
- Bitcoin Meister
- Charlie Lee
- Peter McCormack
- Anthony Pompiliano
- Greg Maxwell
- Adam Back
- Samson Mow
- Simon Dixon
- Richard Heart
- Ben Shapiro
- Nick Core
- Willy Woo
- Venzen Khaosan
- Big Chonis
- LukeDashJr
- Jameson Lopp
- Peter Todd
- MrSotko / CryptoCurrency
- Crypto Daily
- Crypto Kirby
- Crypto Zombie
- Crypto Jebb
- Crypto Blood
- Crypto Trader
- The Crypto Sniper
- The Chart Guys
- Cryptoverse
- Digital Asset Investor
- The Modern Investor
- The Moon / Carl
- Data Dash
- Alessio Rastani
- Adam Stokes
- Crypto Love
- Cointelegraph
- Rockstar Trading
- Bitcoin Informant
- TechCashHouse
- HardForking
- Blue Alpine Research DE
- Vitalik Buterin (Ethereum)
- Brian Armstrong (Coinbase)
- Roger Ver
- Andreas Brekken
- Colin Talks Crypto
- dobe4ever
- Hardcore Crypto
- Mark De Mesel
- Rick Falvinge / We Are all Satoshi
- Vin Armani
- CoinSpice
- Collin Enstad
- Hayden Otto
- Amaury Sechet
- Chris Pacia
- Andrew Stone
- Peter Rizuan
... anyone who promotes BTC or BCH as Bitcoin... also anyone who promotes Lightning and/or Liquid network... THEY ARE ALL FRAUDS and you should not trust any of them.
PS: NEVER LISTEN TO TRADERS TO EVEN TRY TO EXPLAIN BITCOIN TO YOU, TRADERS ARE THE WORST PEOPLE TO LISTEN TO IF YOU WANT TO UNDERSTAND BITCOIN PROPERLY, ALL TRADERS DO IS SUCK YOU INTO TRADING WHERE YOU ARE HIGHLY LIKELY TO LOSE MONEY.
Bitcoin is BSV
Bitcoin creator is Craig Wright
THIS IS NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE.