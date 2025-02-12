BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
America’s Leading Cause of Death - Holly Meade - Freedom Alive® Ep140
Liberty Counsel
Liberty Counsel
61 views • 2 months ago

In America, 1,500 to 2,500 precious unborn babies are killed in abortions per day. That’s nearly 20 percent of all pregnancies in the United States, not including miscarriages. So even though Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022, there’s still much work to do. On this episode of Freedom Alive®, Liberty Counsel’s Vice President of Media Holly Meade discusses what happened regarding the life issue from the 2024 election, and best practices to defeat future abortion amendments in the future.

-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered Feb 9, 2025, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

-----

WATCH MORE: https://subsplash.com/goodlifebroadcasting/lb/ms/+pwdb5zm

childrenabortionbabiesprochoiceprolifefaithfutureright to lifefamilies
