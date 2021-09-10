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Message from Father 10.09.21
Vicky & Chuck Adkins
Vicky & Chuck Adkins
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We are transferring our videos from other platforms. Thank you for subscribing and staying with us as we update all content here at Brighteon. This is a message recorded October 9, 2021.

Transcript Notes for the message from the Lord are on our website: https://www.vickyandchuck.com/file-share

Thank you for all of your prayers, comments, love and financial help! We love you all!!! Chuck and I want to say thank you to each of you for being part of our lives. We're asking Father for whatever He wants you to have to walk in the fullness of who you've been called to be and all you've been called to do for Him! Please leave your comments - we love hearing from you! Thank you all so much for your love and continued prayers for us. Hugs from both of us!!! Info is below:

Chuck's Music Channel: https://youtube.com/c/ChuckAdkinsMusic

IF YOU FEEL LED BY THE LORD TO SEND A DONATION: (thank you so much if you help us!)

https://paypal.me/DesignByVicky
***PLEASE USE 'FRIENDS AND FAMILY OPTION

or through regular mail, send to:

Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055

EMAIL FOR PRAYER REQUESTS OR PRAISE REPORTS: ​
[email protected]

TO JOIN THE CHANNEL PRAYER TEAM; send us an email at:
[email protected]

OUR WEBSITE & BECOME A FREE SITE MEMBER TO CONNECT TO OUR ONLINE COMMUNITY
https://vickyandchuck.com

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR MONTHLY NEWSLETTER
https://vickyandchuck.com/subscribe

OUR PODCAST:
https://anchor.fm/vicky-adkins

OUR EMAIL ADDRESS:
[email protected]

VICKY'S BLOG:
https://Vickyvmusic.blogspot.com

PODCAST - we do a daily podcast:
https://anchor.fm/vicky-adkins
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy