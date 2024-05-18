A GREAT NEW PROJECT!

Sunday Morning Live 12 May 2024





In this episode, we delve into the challenges of portraying a Balinese fisherman in a play and creating a giant artificial fish. Transitioning to the significance of Mother's Day, we discuss the impact of maternal love on individuals and society, touching on gender roles and societal beliefs. Exploring the influence of leftist ideologies on marriage dynamics, we analyze attitudes towards professions like prostitution. The conversation extends to the impact of music lyrics on cognitive responses and strategies for peaceful parenting, emphasizing empathy and constructive dialogues. Providing recommendations for navigating challenging situations and advocating for peaceful parenting practices, we address parental responsibilities in fostering healthy family dynamics.





