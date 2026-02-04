A Tale Of Two Presidents: Zelensky Cries Foul As Trump Backs Putin’s Ceasefire Claim

On February 3, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky informed the media that Russia had violated the ceasefire by launching strikes ahead of schedule. The Ukrainian leader expressed extreme indignation and urged Western countries to address these flagrant violations of the agreements.

However, his statements were refuted by US President Donald Trump. In response to a question, Trump said that he had asked his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to stop the strikes from Sunday to Sunday. ‘Putin kept his word,’ Trump said.

On the night of February 4, Ukraine reported rocket and drone strikes on energy facilities throughout the country. Russian troops struck the Odessa region, as well as the cities of Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, and Sumy.

A Ukrainian army HIMARS missile system was found and destroyed in Yurchenkovo, a village in the Kharkiv region. The command post and service personnel were also hit.

These types of missile systems have become a real problem for the Russian army. They are used to destroy command posts, complexes, air defense systems, and concentrations of personnel and equipment. Only about 40 of these systems have been supplied to the Ukrainian army.

Russian troops are hunting down the HIMARS systems. Each group of troops has an Iskander OTRK crew on duty. As soon as Ukrainian systems are detected, the Russians strike them.

Russian troops maintain the initiative on the section of the front south of Kupнansk. According to reports from February 3, advanced assault groups were spotted in the Kurilovka and Peschanoye areas.

South of Slavyansk, the city of Konstantinovka remains the most active point. Fighting continues in the southeastern part of the city. The area north of the Kleban-Byk Reservoir is being cleared. The Russian Armed Forces have reportedly had success in Toretskoye, which is 8 km from Druzhkivka. The Russian Armed Forces’ continued penetration of the Ukrainian troops’ defenses is creating conditions for the encirclement of the agglomeration from the southwest.

The front line in the Zaporizhzhia region remains relatively stable. However, neither side is reducing the intensity of hostilities. As of February 4, the heaviest fighting is taking place in Magdalynivka. Capturing the village is necessary to secure the left flank of the advancing Russian troops.

The main direction of movement is toward Yurkovka and Tavricheske. Capturing these settlements will make it extremely difficult to supply the city of Orekhov.

After an offensive in various parts of northern Ukraine, Russian troops have paused. This may indicate that command is assessing the Ukrainian army’s response to new crisis points. Further actions will be taken based on Ukrainian troop and reserve movements.

https://southfront.press/a-tale-of-two-presidents/