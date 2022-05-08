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Two Covenants in the Bible | One Plan
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21 views • May 08, 2022
This study will look at the two covenants mentioned in the Bible. We will discover that there has only been one plan of salvation for man. The new covenant was established in Eden and confirmed with Abraham, later to be ratified by the life and death of Christ. This study highlights the key differences between the old and new covenants. Was there a different way of salvation for those in the Old Testament? Does the Old and New Covenant have different conditions? All will be answered in this in-depth study of the two covenants.
Contents
0:00 Introduction
1:47 Overview
2:10 What is a covenant?
3:28 The Fall
7:11 Was a covenant established with Adam & Eve?
9:15 Story of Cain and Abel
17:13 The Covenant to Abraham
25:59 Is there a difference between the everlasting covenant and the new covenant?
32:27 The Covenant to the Israelites
38:25 If God gave the Israelites the New Covenant, what about the Old Covenant?
47:13 Old Covenant vs New Covenant
49:58 The Covenant to God's people today
53:15 How can I experience the blessings of the New Covenant?
Contents
0:00 Introduction
1:47 Overview
2:10 What is a covenant?
3:28 The Fall
7:11 Was a covenant established with Adam & Eve?
9:15 Story of Cain and Abel
17:13 The Covenant to Abraham
25:59 Is there a difference between the everlasting covenant and the new covenant?
32:27 The Covenant to the Israelites
38:25 If God gave the Israelites the New Covenant, what about the Old Covenant?
47:13 Old Covenant vs New Covenant
49:58 The Covenant to God's people today
53:15 How can I experience the blessings of the New Covenant?
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