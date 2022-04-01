【G-Times News】Himalaya Coin is the Core Asset of the New Federal State of China

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With the rise of digital currencies, Himalayan exchange (HEX) is increasingly appearing in media reports. From Forbes reporting on the use of Himalaya Pay (HPay) to trade the collectible McLaren race car driven by Ayrton Senna, to world CDN giant Ameca recommending the HEX and all its products on its official website, to Bloomberg exploring future of cryptocurrencies, citing HEX Chief William Jay’s opinion.