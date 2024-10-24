Featured Guest: Dr. Reza John Vedadi -"Beyond the Screen: West Asian Identity, U.S & Collective West"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Thursday, Oct 24, 2024 @ 12:00 PM EST
Topic: Beyond the Screen: West Asian Identity, U.S and Collective West Culture.
Dr Reza John Vedadi has spent the past 12 years directing, producing, and filming over 50 documentaries on West Asian and Muslim identity and culture. He began his academic journey with a degree in Media Studies from London Guildhall University, followed by master’s degrees in Film Production at London Metropolitan University and Islamic Studies at Middlesex University. In 2023, he earned a PhD from Loughborough University London, specialising in communication, politics, and culture.
Dr Vedadi's research explores the intersection of socio-political dynamics and the representation of West Asian and Muslim identity in Hollywood, as well as US culture and foreign policy. Alongside his filmmaking career, he is an active academic, presenting papers at various international conferences. He also researches and writes about the complex relationship between the film industry, international relations, and the decolonial framework, demonstrating his commitment to enriching understanding in these areas.
Grace
Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss
