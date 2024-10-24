BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Featured Guest: Dr. Reza John Vedadi -"Beyond the Screen: West Asian Identity, U.S & Collective West"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
6 months ago

On Thursday, Oct 24, 2024 @ 12:00 PM EST

Featured Guest:  Dr. Reza John Vedadi

Topic: Beyond the Screen:  West Asian Identity, U.S and Collective West Culture.

 

Guest Bio/Info:


Dr Reza John Vedadi has spent the past 12 years directing, producing, and filming over 50 documentaries on West Asian and Muslim identity and culture. He began his academic journey with a degree in Media Studies from London Guildhall University, followed by master’s degrees in Film Production at London Metropolitan University and Islamic Studies at Middlesex University. In 2023, he earned a PhD from Loughborough University London, specialising in communication, politics, and culture.
Dr Vedadi's research explores the intersection of socio-political dynamics and the representation of West Asian and Muslim identity in Hollywood, as well as US culture and foreign policy. Alongside his filmmaking career, he is an active academic, presenting papers at various international conferences. He also researches and writes about the complex relationship between the film industry, international relations, and the decolonial framework, demonstrating his commitment to enriching understanding in these areas.

 

Follow:  Instagram, LinkedIn

 

Creator Host:

 

Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss

http://graceasagra.bio.link/

 

TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

 

Keywords
healthiranfreedomjournalismpoliticsfamilyeducationtruthfaithjusticewestasiacollectivewestushegenomy
