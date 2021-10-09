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Why Freedom Matters | Patrick Byrne Keynote @ Porcfest XIV 2017 NH
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12 views • October 09, 2021
Title: Why Freedom Matters | Patrick Byrne Keynote @ Porcfest 2017 NH
Date Filmed: 2017-06-24 | Published: 2017-06-29 | Porcupine Freedom Festival, Lancaster NH
Featuring: Patrick Byrne, CEO of Overstock.com & Chairman of EdChoice
Guest’s webpage: https://www.Overstock.com
Topics: History of the origins of the Abolitionist movement in America, New Hampshire’s role in the Anti-Slavery movement, An Overview of the basic tenets and philosophical lineage of the Liberty movement, How to leverage Technology for Liberty, and a thought-provoking and inspirational Q&A session
BONUS: I’ve listened to this talk about 6 times during editing, and I took every major topic/subject Patrick addresses in his talk and I’ve added it to my History Blueprint. That means you can click and read about any topic you might be unfamiliar with by using this link. The video is in the center, all the topics are on the left (be sure to scroll) and they’re all interconnected with 10,000 other topics on Cognitive Liberty. Click, Read, Think, Learn. Repeat.
Click Here to Learn More about Patrick's talk in the History Blueprint: https://webbrain.com/brainpage/brain/D36749F1-3A40-09FA-957F-41294B88CB70#-10768
Patrick Byrne in the History Blueprint: https://webbrain.com/brainpage/brain/D36749F1-3A40-09FA-957F-41294B88CB70#-4096
Consider Porcfest on your 2018 Calendar: http://porcfest.com/
Would You Like To Know More?
https://www.TragedyAndHope.com
Date Filmed: 2017-06-24 | Published: 2017-06-29 | Porcupine Freedom Festival, Lancaster NH
Featuring: Patrick Byrne, CEO of Overstock.com & Chairman of EdChoice
Guest’s webpage: https://www.Overstock.com
Topics: History of the origins of the Abolitionist movement in America, New Hampshire’s role in the Anti-Slavery movement, An Overview of the basic tenets and philosophical lineage of the Liberty movement, How to leverage Technology for Liberty, and a thought-provoking and inspirational Q&A session
BONUS: I’ve listened to this talk about 6 times during editing, and I took every major topic/subject Patrick addresses in his talk and I’ve added it to my History Blueprint. That means you can click and read about any topic you might be unfamiliar with by using this link. The video is in the center, all the topics are on the left (be sure to scroll) and they’re all interconnected with 10,000 other topics on Cognitive Liberty. Click, Read, Think, Learn. Repeat.
Click Here to Learn More about Patrick's talk in the History Blueprint: https://webbrain.com/brainpage/brain/D36749F1-3A40-09FA-957F-41294B88CB70#-10768
Patrick Byrne in the History Blueprint: https://webbrain.com/brainpage/brain/D36749F1-3A40-09FA-957F-41294B88CB70#-4096
Consider Porcfest on your 2018 Calendar: http://porcfest.com/
Would You Like To Know More?
https://www.TragedyAndHope.com
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