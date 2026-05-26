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'They want to take all of Lebanon' - Col. Larry Wilkerson, US Army veteran - clip 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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'They want to take Lebanon' — US Army veteran

Former US Col. Larry Wilkerson says Israel’s planned expansion in Lebanon may go far beyond Hezbollah.

💬 “It's over for Lebanon... They want to take the whole place,” Wilkerson said.
☠️ His warning comes as Netanyahu vowed to “intensify” strikes and “crush Hezbollah,” while L’Orient Today reported Israeli strikes on Mashghara and temporary evacuations in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

🇹🇷 Wilkerson added that if Israeli forces move too far, too fast, Turkey could eventually get involved.

🔥 Meanwhile, he said the IDF had “atrophied greatly” before Gaza — and only became battle-hardened again because Hezbollah has been “handing them their rear end.”

Adding more about this:

🚨Israel goes full throttle on its invasion of Lebanon
❗️The Israel Defense Force (IDF) has launched a new ground offensive in Lebanon, invading areas that lie beyond the so-called ‘Yellow Line’ that marks the boundaries of the Lebanese soil Israel has already seized as a ‘buffer zone,’ Israeli Channel 12 reports.

👉While the IDF would not comment on the reports of Israeli troops sighted in areas in Lebanon beyond its control, the Israeli censorship did not strike down these reports either, Channel 12 points out.

👉The IDF also issued a displacement order for residents of the Lebanese city of Nabatieh, ordering them to flee north of the Zahrani river ahead of the impending assault.


@geopolitics_prime

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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