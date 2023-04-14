Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3045a - Right On Schedule, Fed Confirms Recession, Crisis Event Expected, Patriots In Control
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3045a - April 13, 2023

Right On Schedule, Fed Confirms Recession, Crisis Event Expected, Patriots In Control

The French are not taking it, they are continually pushing back by protesting. The [CB]/[WEF] want control over travel. Food prices are moving up and the fake news admits inflation is heating up. Fed confirms recession, the crisis is upon us.

