President Trump on Big Pharma
NZ Will Remember
Published a day ago

"I will also continue my long record of standing up to Big Pharma by creating a special presidential Commission to investigate what is causing the decades long increase in childhood diseases, autoimmune disorders, autism, obesity, infertility and other chronic health problems."

trumpbigpharmapresidentrump

