President Trump on Big Pharma

"I will also continue my long record of standing up to Big Pharma by creating a special presidential Commission to investigate what is causing the decades long increase in childhood diseases, autoimmune disorders, autism, obesity, infertility and other chronic health problems."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.