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Turkey vs Europe: WAR?!?
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91 views • August 12, 2021
- GREECE CLOSES BORDERS, DEPLOYS ARMY, HELICOPTERS, AND NAVAL WARSHIPS TO DEFEND EUROPE FROM FOREIGN INVADERS SENT BY TURKISH REGIME
Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/greece-vs-europe-war/s-0QwqM
- Following the military escalation between the Russian-backed Syrian army and the Turkish regime, combined with announcements from Turkey that it would be making good on previous threats to flood Europe with migrants, Greece has completely sealed off its border with Turkey.
- THE GREEK GOVERNMENT HAS DEPLOYED FIFTY NAVY WARSHIPS TO PROTECT THE GREEK ISLANDS AND TEN HELICOPTERS TO GUARD LAND BORDERS AGAINST FOREIGN INVADERS SENT BY THE ERDOGAN REGIME, GERMAN DAILY TABLOID BILD REPORTS. THE ARMY HAS BEEN CALLED TO THE NORTHERN BORDER.
- The seemingly drastic moves come after a veiled threat made by the spokesperson for Turkey’s ruling AKP party, who earlier had alluded to the fact that Turkey’s borders to Europe could be opened.
- “Our refugee policy remains the same, but here we have a situation. We can no longer keep the refugees,” he said.
- Although the Turkish government hasn’t made an official statement announcing that the border has been opened, a source told journalists from the news agency Reuters that all Turkish border guards, coast guard officers, and police had all been ordered to stand down, Voice of Europe reported.
- Turkish journalist wrote on Twitter that the Turkish border would be open for the next 72 hours to any and all migrants who would like to make their way to continental Europe.
Turkey
- “Turkey said more than 100,000 people have left, but visits to both sides of the border show it’s unclear how many have crossed into Europe or got stuck in no man’s land along the frontiers with Greece and Bulgaria, and how many of them are actually from Syria. Athens said it stopped mass crossings, while the International Organization for Migration said a much smaller number than what Turkey claims has been trying to cross.”
- “Since Turkey suffered its biggest single-day loss of troops in decades in Syria against Russian-backed forces loyal to Bashar al-Assad in the northwestern region of Idlib, Erdogan has threatened to unleash another flood of Syrian refugees in Europe.”
- “Turkey is the world’s biggest host of migrants with more than 3.5 million Syrians on its soil. Erdogan has said hundreds of thousands of people are already on the move from Idlib toward Turkey and the total number could exceed 2 million.”
- …the UN Human Rights Council said Greece had no legal justification for suspending asylum procedures.
2016 EU-Turkey deal
- It was proposed as a solution to the migrant crisis in which almost one million refugees and migrants arrived in the EU in 2015 and thousands died in mass drownings
- On 20 March 2016 the EU and Turkey made a deal that saw Syrian refugees who arrived on Greek islands sent back to Turkey. In return Turkey received €6bn (£5.2bn; $6.7bn) in EU aid for migrants and refugees
- For every Syrian person removed from Greece to Turkey, another would be resettled from Turkey to the EU
- The EU agreed to work towards lifting visa requirements for Turkish citizens by the end of June 2016
- After the deal was agreed, the number of migrants arriving in Greece declined sharply...
Sources: https://www.freedomain.com/2020/03/03/turkey-vs-greece-war/
The Truth About The Armenian Genocide: https://youtu.be/N6a8Q2hotE4
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Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/greece-vs-europe-war/s-0QwqM
- Following the military escalation between the Russian-backed Syrian army and the Turkish regime, combined with announcements from Turkey that it would be making good on previous threats to flood Europe with migrants, Greece has completely sealed off its border with Turkey.
- THE GREEK GOVERNMENT HAS DEPLOYED FIFTY NAVY WARSHIPS TO PROTECT THE GREEK ISLANDS AND TEN HELICOPTERS TO GUARD LAND BORDERS AGAINST FOREIGN INVADERS SENT BY THE ERDOGAN REGIME, GERMAN DAILY TABLOID BILD REPORTS. THE ARMY HAS BEEN CALLED TO THE NORTHERN BORDER.
- The seemingly drastic moves come after a veiled threat made by the spokesperson for Turkey’s ruling AKP party, who earlier had alluded to the fact that Turkey’s borders to Europe could be opened.
- “Our refugee policy remains the same, but here we have a situation. We can no longer keep the refugees,” he said.
- Although the Turkish government hasn’t made an official statement announcing that the border has been opened, a source told journalists from the news agency Reuters that all Turkish border guards, coast guard officers, and police had all been ordered to stand down, Voice of Europe reported.
- Turkish journalist wrote on Twitter that the Turkish border would be open for the next 72 hours to any and all migrants who would like to make their way to continental Europe.
Turkey
- “Turkey said more than 100,000 people have left, but visits to both sides of the border show it’s unclear how many have crossed into Europe or got stuck in no man’s land along the frontiers with Greece and Bulgaria, and how many of them are actually from Syria. Athens said it stopped mass crossings, while the International Organization for Migration said a much smaller number than what Turkey claims has been trying to cross.”
- “Since Turkey suffered its biggest single-day loss of troops in decades in Syria against Russian-backed forces loyal to Bashar al-Assad in the northwestern region of Idlib, Erdogan has threatened to unleash another flood of Syrian refugees in Europe.”
- “Turkey is the world’s biggest host of migrants with more than 3.5 million Syrians on its soil. Erdogan has said hundreds of thousands of people are already on the move from Idlib toward Turkey and the total number could exceed 2 million.”
- …the UN Human Rights Council said Greece had no legal justification for suspending asylum procedures.
2016 EU-Turkey deal
- It was proposed as a solution to the migrant crisis in which almost one million refugees and migrants arrived in the EU in 2015 and thousands died in mass drownings
- On 20 March 2016 the EU and Turkey made a deal that saw Syrian refugees who arrived on Greek islands sent back to Turkey. In return Turkey received €6bn (£5.2bn; $6.7bn) in EU aid for migrants and refugees
- For every Syrian person removed from Greece to Turkey, another would be resettled from Turkey to the EU
- The EU agreed to work towards lifting visa requirements for Turkish citizens by the end of June 2016
- After the deal was agreed, the number of migrants arriving in Greece declined sharply...
Sources: https://www.freedomain.com/2020/03/03/turkey-vs-greece-war/
The Truth About The Armenian Genocide: https://youtu.be/N6a8Q2hotE4
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
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▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
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🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
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🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
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▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
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