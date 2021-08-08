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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: John 17:17-23, 20210808
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
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38 views • August 08, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, August 8, 2021: John 17:17-23
O my Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father, my EL-ELYON, the Most HIGH GOD! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for uniting me with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ through His atoning blood sacrifice on Calvary’s Cross in order to pay for my sins.
Merciful Father, my LORD Jesus Christ offered these supplications on behalf of His followers to You:
17 Sanctify them by Your Truth. Your Word is Truth.
18 As You sent Me into the world, I also have sent them into the world.
19 And for their sakes I sanctify Myself, that they also may be sanctified by the Truth.
20 I do not pray for these alone, but also for those who will believe in Me through their word;
21 that they all may be one, as You, Father, are in Me, and I in You; that they also may be one in Us, that the world may believe that You sent Me.
22 And the Glory which You gave Me I have given them, that they may be one just as We are one:
23 I in them, and You in Me; that they may be made perfect in one, and that the world may know that You have sent Me, and have loved them as You have loved Me.
Glorious Father, please allow Your Holy Spirit to remind me of the testimonies of the First Century believers and emulate them as in Acts 4:32:
Now the multitude of those who believed were of one heart and one soul; neither did anyone say that any of the things he possessed was his own, but they had all things in common.
Holy Father, please grant me Your discernment that answers to prayers, spiritual and physical success and victory in Your ministry require believers to unite in heart and soul as one in order to leverage Your Almighty Power.
Thank you, Holy Father, for revealing to me the hidden truth of obedience and unity, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (John 17:17-23 personalized NKJV)
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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fatherworldtruthprayerpowerglorywordspiritholyheartonesoulunionvictoryministryunitycommonthingsperfectbelieverstestimoniessanctifysanctifiedremind
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