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****MUST HEAR****PSALMS 122 SONG****
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20 views • February 13, 2022
Beautiful song must hear and see. Blessings:)))
Psalm 122:1 A Song of degrees of David. I was glad when they said unto me, Let us go into the house of the LORD.
Psalm 122:2 Our feet shall stand within thy gates, O Jerusalem.
Psalm 122:3 Jerusalem is builded as a city that is compact together:
Psalm 122:4 Whither the tribes go up, the tribes of the LORD, unto the testimony of Israel, to give thanks unto the name of the LORD.
Psalm 122:5 For there are set thrones of judgment, the thrones of the house of David.
Psalm 122:6 Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: they shall prosper that love thee.
Psalm 122:7 Peace be within thy walls, and prosperity within thy palaces.
Psalm 122:8 For my brethren and companions' sakes, I will now say, Peace be within thee.
Psalm 122:9 Because of the house of the LORD our God I will seek thy good.
Psalm 122:1 A Song of degrees of David. I was glad when they said unto me, Let us go into the house of the LORD.
Psalm 122:2 Our feet shall stand within thy gates, O Jerusalem.
Psalm 122:3 Jerusalem is builded as a city that is compact together:
Psalm 122:4 Whither the tribes go up, the tribes of the LORD, unto the testimony of Israel, to give thanks unto the name of the LORD.
Psalm 122:5 For there are set thrones of judgment, the thrones of the house of David.
Psalm 122:6 Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: they shall prosper that love thee.
Psalm 122:7 Peace be within thy walls, and prosperity within thy palaces.
Psalm 122:8 For my brethren and companions' sakes, I will now say, Peace be within thee.
Psalm 122:9 Because of the house of the LORD our God I will seek thy good.
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