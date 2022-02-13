MUST HEAR****PSALMS 122 SONG****

Beautiful song must hear and see. Blessings:)))



Psalm 122:1 A Song of degrees of David. I was glad when they said unto me, Let us go into the house of the LORD.

Psalm 122:2 Our feet shall stand within thy gates, O Jerusalem.

Psalm 122:3 Jerusalem is builded as a city that is compact together:

Psalm 122:4 Whither the tribes go up, the tribes of the LORD, unto the testimony of Israel, to give thanks unto the name of the LORD.

Psalm 122:5 For there are set thrones of judgment, the thrones of the house of David.

Psalm 122:6 Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: they shall prosper that love thee.

Psalm 122:7 Peace be within thy walls, and prosperity within thy palaces.

Psalm 122:8 For my brethren and companions' sakes, I will now say, Peace be within thee.

Psalm 122:9 Because of the house of the LORD our God I will seek thy good.