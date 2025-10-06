🚀 Potential Opportunity Alert for #Crypto Investors & Traders! 💰#Axelar

🔍 In today’s video, I break down what could be a major opportunity for long-term crypto investors and even day and swing traders alike. We’ll be taking a deep dive into Axelar (AXL) — which is currently trading near its all-time low price — and forming a very interesting Elliott Wave pattern on both the Weekly and Daily charts.





I’ll walk you through the potential upside targets, key reversal zones, and liquidity ranges visible on the heatmap, to help identify where the next big move might be forming.





If you’re serious about finding undervalued crypto projects and spotting high-probability setups before the crowd, you won’t want to miss this one!





📊 Key Topics Covered:

- Axelar (AXL) overview and fundamentals

- Long-term investment opportunity analysis

- Elliott Wave structure on the chart

- Key support and resistance zones

- Liquidity range and heatmap analysis

- Potential price targets and upside potential

- Market psychology and confluence zones

- Risk management and trade planning





✅ Using the coupon code FALL for 25% off of your first month/year when signing up for my Patreon. This offer is valid from September 25th, 2025 through October 25th, 2025.

👥 Patreon – Exclusive Charts, Updates & Community:

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle





✅Swap Crypto with ZERO FEES | Lowest Trading Fees:

👥Bitunix – Swap and Trade Crypto With Less Fees:

https://www.bitunix.com/register?inviteCode=bqjcfu





🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle





🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.





🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.





🎵 Music Credit

🎶 “Like a Falling Star” by The Great Falling Away™

Original music protected by copyright © 2019–2025

Used with permission: https://youtube.com/@thegreatfallingaway





© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025





📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.





Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.





#Axelar #AXL #CryptoAnalysis #ElliottWave #CryptoTrading