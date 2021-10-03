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Q+ Trump: Here Comes The BQQMS! Indictments [DECLAS] D5 Avalanche! Activate Sessions Durham Lin Wood
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415 views • October 03, 2021
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Previous Updates:
Lin Wood Whistleblower Exposes RINO's of Treason With CCP! Massive GA Fraud Caught On Tape!
https://rumble.com/vn6r9n-breaking-lin-wood-whistleblower-exposes-rinos-of-treason-with-ccp-massive-g.html
BREAKING! Sidney Powell Goes FULL KRAKEN MODE Against The Criminal [DS] Cabal! Q: Justice Is Coming!
https://rumble.com/vmzxw9-breaking-sidney-powell-goes-full-kraken-mode-against-the-criminal-ds-cabal-.html
Q+ Trump: Covfefe +++ Red October PRQQF & Decode! The Simplicity, Complexity & Brilliance of Q's Plan!
https://rumble.com/vmy72b-q-trump-covfefe-red-october-prqqf-and-decode-the-simplicity-complexity-and-.html
Q+ Trump: Slings, Arrows & Assassination Attempts! The Incredible Sacrifice of Great Presidents, Patriots & Soldiers!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QUfazODFfzEb/
Q: The Mother Of All BQMBS! Carpet Bombs Will Lead To MOAB! On The Q Clock! Watch AZ 9.24! Trump GA Rally 9.25! It's Happening!
https://rumble.com/vmog13-q-the-mother-of-all-bqmbs-carpet-bombs-lead-to-moab-on-the-clock-watch-az-2.html
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http://www.virtualshield.com/patriot
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:
https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews
Contact Us:
[email protected]
We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media!
Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!
Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.
GIVE SEND GO (Christian Site) *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://givesendgo.com/ChristianPatriotNews
NEW! Donor Box (accepts eChecks)
https://donorbox.org/christian-patriot-news
Sign up for Cash App using my code and you’ll get $5 FREE.
Cash App Cash Tag: $ChristianPatriot
Here's a link...
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Already have Cash App? Here's my Cash App Link:
https://cash.app/$ChristianPatriot
NOW YOU CAN BUY ME A COFFEE! *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
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FOLLOW ME ON GAB:
https://gab.com/ChristianPatriotNews
Previous Updates:
Lin Wood Whistleblower Exposes RINO's of Treason With CCP! Massive GA Fraud Caught On Tape!
https://rumble.com/vn6r9n-breaking-lin-wood-whistleblower-exposes-rinos-of-treason-with-ccp-massive-g.html
BREAKING! Sidney Powell Goes FULL KRAKEN MODE Against The Criminal [DS] Cabal! Q: Justice Is Coming!
https://rumble.com/vmzxw9-breaking-sidney-powell-goes-full-kraken-mode-against-the-criminal-ds-cabal-.html
Q+ Trump: Covfefe +++ Red October PRQQF & Decode! The Simplicity, Complexity & Brilliance of Q's Plan!
https://rumble.com/vmy72b-q-trump-covfefe-red-october-prqqf-and-decode-the-simplicity-complexity-and-.html
Q+ Trump: Slings, Arrows & Assassination Attempts! The Incredible Sacrifice of Great Presidents, Patriots & Soldiers!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QUfazODFfzEb/
Q: The Mother Of All BQMBS! Carpet Bombs Will Lead To MOAB! On The Q Clock! Watch AZ 9.24! Trump GA Rally 9.25! It's Happening!
https://rumble.com/vmog13-q-the-mother-of-all-bqmbs-carpet-bombs-lead-to-moab-on-the-clock-watch-az-2.html
Be inspired in your faith, hope and trust in Christ, visit: www.thinkone9.com
On Your Phone, Text The Keyword THINK To The Number 77222. It's FREE!
Think One 9 is also on Telegram at: https://t.me/thinkone9
Do you have enough food to get you through a crisis?
PREPARE TODAY! Click Here -->
www.preparewithchristiannews.com
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