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Covid Chaos: Conspiracy or Reality? Part 2 | Twila Brase, Marjorie Holsten and Jan Markell
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84 views • January 29, 2022
Jan Markell welcomes back health expert Twila Brase and attorney Marjorie Holsten in part 2. We are not being told the truth as it concerns Covid-19. The truth-tellers are called conspiratorial. Evangelical Christians are blamed for vaccine hesitancy even though great injury is being reported from these vaccines. Hear our attorney relate another story of hospital recklessness. What can we do to protect ourselves and those we love?
Message Resources:
https://www.cchfreedom.org/
http://www.earlytreatmentoptions.org/
http://www.realrisks.org/
http://www.covidlegal.org/
https://openvaers.com/
CCHF Email: [email protected]
CCHF Phone: 651-646-8935
Marjorie Email: [email protected]
Understanding The Times Radio with Jan Markell
RELATED LINKS:
https://olivetreeviews.org/
https://www.youtube.com/c/OliveTreeMinistries/videos
https://rumble.com/c/OliveTreeMinistries
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vsyyf7-covid-chaos-conspiracy-or-reality-part-2-twila-brase-and-marjorie-holsten.html
Message Resources:
https://www.cchfreedom.org/
http://www.earlytreatmentoptions.org/
http://www.realrisks.org/
http://www.covidlegal.org/
https://openvaers.com/
CCHF Email: [email protected]
CCHF Phone: 651-646-8935
Marjorie Email: [email protected]
Understanding The Times Radio with Jan Markell
RELATED LINKS:
https://olivetreeviews.org/
https://www.youtube.com/c/OliveTreeMinistries/videos
https://rumble.com/c/OliveTreeMinistries
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vsyyf7-covid-chaos-conspiracy-or-reality-part-2-twila-brase-and-marjorie-holsten.html
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