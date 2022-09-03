EXPLAINED: DukeBYU racial slur drama proves truth IS OVER

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Glenn Beck
Sep 1, 2022 You may not follow women’s college volleyball, but you definitely should care about this: A Duke volleyball player recently accused BYU fans of using racial slurs at a big game in Provo, Utah last week. Now, that accusation has ended in a ‘human sacrifice being thrown into to the PC volcano,’ John Ziegler, Host of ‘With the Benefit of Hindsight,’ tells Glenn. In this clip, Ziegler explains the entire story and gives his theory as to what REALLY happened. He details how one volleyball player’s accusation became worldwide news, the political godmother who became involved, and the shameful way BYU caved under pressure. Plus, Ziegler explains how this story proves truth no longer matters in today’s society: ‘It’s dangerous, it’s really frustrating, and it’s really sad.’
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ezvbPHN824