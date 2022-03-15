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Wacky Wisdom Podcast #1: I Pooped Myself, Withdrawal from Withdrawals, Bambi Will Fucking Kill You
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NEW PODCAST!! Welcome to the Wacky Wisdom Podcast!!!
In this video, we share some funny stories, involving poop, pee, apples, and verbal abuse towards a teacher. We then dive into our stance on politics, and talk about a few things we f*ucking despise about the world. After that, we breakdown the Simone Biles Olympic incident, and debate the use of ADHD drugs in sports. In our final set of the episode, we talk about some cute animals that could straight up murder you if they wanted to.
In this video, we share some funny stories, involving poop, pee, apples, and verbal abuse towards a teacher. We then dive into our stance on politics, and talk about a few things we f*ucking despise about the world. After that, we breakdown the Simone Biles Olympic incident, and debate the use of ADHD drugs in sports. In our final set of the episode, we talk about some cute animals that could straight up murder you if they wanted to.
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