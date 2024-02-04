Create New Account
Trudeau angry with the great Tucker Carlson for helping Canadians
You Silenced Me
Published 14 hours ago

The Trudeau administration wants to parent Canadian children. Trudeau believes Canadian parents are not good parents. Except if your "Transgender". Alberta premiere Danielle Smith does not want Trudeau to get between the parent and the child. She fighting to uphold the Rights of Parents.

Keywords
politicsliberaldemocratrepublicantransgendersave americaliberal governmenttrump won

