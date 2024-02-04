Trudeau angry with the great Tucker Carlson for helping Canadians

The Trudeau administration wants to parent Canadian children. Trudeau believes Canadian parents are not good parents. Except if your "Transgender". Alberta premiere Danielle Smith does not want Trudeau to get between the parent and the child. She fighting to uphold the Rights of Parents.
