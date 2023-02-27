Equality - 10 Keys to Overcome Anti-White Racism In America

7. Equality
Anti-white racial inequity is when two or more racial groups are not
thinking with approximately equal intelligence. One must hold all
groups of people — liars, cheats, thieves, idiots, dim-whits, morons,
stooges, and any combination of those—accountable for their nonsense. To
champion equality is to fight for truth. It is to understand that
corrective action is needed to comprehend reality in order to overcome
anti-white racism.
#equality #10keys #antiwhiteracism #awram #antiwhiteracist #whitelivesmatter #wlm #equality #awareness #justice #love #overcome #racism #racist #whitehistorymonth #whiteenvy #america #antiwhiteracisminamerica #white #politics #protest #usa #knowjusticeknowpeace #antiwhiteracism #stopracism #justiceforwhites #systemicantiwhiteracism #whitesocialjustice #blct
