Do Unions Equal CULTS? X Space

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Philosopher Stefan Molyneux's 1 April 2026 Wednesday Night Live livestream breaks down unions as cults, state coercion vs true voluntarism, greed's ethics and faith in dating calls to forge libertarian freedom and personal responsibility.
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0:00:00Welcome to the Stream
0:00:30Cults and Unions: A Comparison
0:02:54The Power of Collective Bargaining
0:05:24The Nature of Unions
0:09:18Economic Implications of Unions
0:13:23Public Sector Unions and Their Impact
0:16:22Promises and Consequences
0:17:33The Role of Unions in Society
0:20:12Philosophical Reflections on Morality
0:21:44Greed and Unloved Hearts
0:26:09Conversations on Faith and Identity
0:32:35The Intersection of Philosophy and Good Works
0:38:22Understanding Religion and Reason
0:51:20Overthinking and Courtship
1:01:38Sexual Access and Predatory Motives
1:07:09Grooming Gangs and Societal Impacts
1:08:00Greed, Vanity, and Sloth
1:21:12Intellectual Conformity and Societal Progress