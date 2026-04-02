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Do Unions Equal CULTS? X Space
Stefan Molyneux
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Philosopher Stefan Molyneux's 1 April 2026 Wednesday Night Live livestream breaks down unions as cults, state coercion vs true voluntarism, greed's ethics and faith in dating calls to forge libertarian freedom and personal responsibility.


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Keywords
evidencephilosophyreasonstefan molyneuxresponsibilitylibertarianismgreedcultscoercionlivestreamunionsvoluntarism
Chapters

0:00:00Welcome to the Stream

0:00:30Cults and Unions: A Comparison

0:02:54The Power of Collective Bargaining

0:05:24The Nature of Unions

0:09:18Economic Implications of Unions

0:13:23Public Sector Unions and Their Impact

0:16:22Promises and Consequences

0:17:33The Role of Unions in Society

0:20:12Philosophical Reflections on Morality

0:21:44Greed and Unloved Hearts

0:26:09Conversations on Faith and Identity

0:32:35The Intersection of Philosophy and Good Works

0:38:22Understanding Religion and Reason

0:51:20Overthinking and Courtship

1:01:38Sexual Access and Predatory Motives

1:07:09Grooming Gangs and Societal Impacts

1:08:00Greed, Vanity, and Sloth

1:21:12Intellectual Conformity and Societal Progress

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy