'TEAM PFIZER'? POSSIBLE CONFLICT OF INTEREST ON FDA'S 'JABS FOR KIDS' PANEL

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
Why do so many members of the FDA Panel that just approved the covid shot for young children seem to have ongoing ties to Pfizer? Is the panel's objectivity compromised? Also today: Danish authorities threaten more lockdowns, Ireland's most-jabbed are also most new cases, and Biden threatens vax refusers with "re-education."