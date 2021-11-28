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Prophetic Message: The Great Snatching Away!
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104 views • November 28, 2021
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-message-the-great-snatching-away/
Prophetess Elizabeth says in this message from The LORD, "Do not be dismayed, but rejoice for soon you will be with ME in MY kingdom!
Yes, you will NOT remain here.....for I will SNATCH you to where I will be!"
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-message-the-great-snatching-away/
Prophetess Elizabeth says in this message from The LORD, "Do not be dismayed, but rejoice for soon you will be with ME in MY kingdom!
Yes, you will NOT remain here.....for I will SNATCH you to where I will be!"
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