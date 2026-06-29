'We are interested in killing... the non-Jews', says The Protocols of Zion

Fall of the Cabal: The Sequel: Part 4: The Protocols of Zion | by Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter.

"We are interested in killing out the goyim [non-Jews].”

"Our power is in the chronic shortness of food and physical weakness of the worker, because that implies he is made the slave of our will."

"The presidents are mere puppets on their strings."

"We replace the ruler of the republics by a caricature of a government, by a president taken from the mob, from the midst of our puppet creatures, our slaves."

"We shall arrange elections in favor of such presidents who have in their past some dark, undiscovered secret."

"This will make them trustworthy agents for the accomplishment of our plans out of fear of exposure."

"We shall take the right to propose new laws or make changes in existing laws, as the president is only a puppet in our hands."

"The protocols of Zion, dismissed as a hoax, but we can assure you, after months of in-depth research, that they are not."

"In twenty-four (24) protocols, the elders of Zion described their vision of the world, its population, and their ultimate goal, absolute world dominance and a one-world government."

"A new world order in which their king, the King of Kings, will be crowned on the throne of Zion to rule the world forevermore."

"The protocols are a description of all the possible ways the Cabal used to control, manipulate, brainwash and dominate the Goyim, the ordinary people, the non-Khazars."

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Added comments:

"The “Khazarian hypothesis” suggests that most Ashkenazi Jews descended from the Khazars, a Central Asian people who ruled a large kingdom on the Black Sea and converted to Judaism in the 8th century."

"Eran Elhaik... an accomplished scientist... [came] to the same conclusion through sophisticated statistical analysis of... genetic data. In his view, this proves that most contemporary Jews are descendants of the Khazars."

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The full 30-minute video titled "The Sequel To The Fall Of The Cabal Part 4: The Protocols Of Zion! [Nov 14th, 2020]" is posted here:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/tuX1ADBVdGMk/

To read more about the idea that most Ashkenazi Jews descended from the Khazars see this article from the "Jewish Review of Books" titled "Are We All Khazars Now?" By Shaul Stampfer, which is posted here:

https://jewishreviewofbooks.com/articles/802/are-we-all-khazars-now/#

This is where I got the information about geneticist Eran Elhaik saying that genetic data shows that most Jews came from the Khazars.

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